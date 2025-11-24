Knife attack at the Arco da Calheta Parish Council causes moments of panic.

The Public Security Police (PSP) is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Arco da Calheta Parish Council, JM has learned.

According to information gathered by the newspaper, a man armed with a knife entered the premises and threatened a female employee. The following minutes were marked by great tension and panic.

The situation caused great alarm in the parish, but, for now, there is no official information about the suspect’s identity.

The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) remains at the scene collecting evidence and carrying out the necessary investigations to identify and locate the perpetrator of the robbery.

