Madeira Airport smashing passenger records.

Madeira Airports Surge Past 4.3 Million Passengers in First Nine Months of 2025

The airports of the Madeira Archipelago (Madeira and Porto Santo) have confirmed their sustained growth trajectory, registering a massive increase in passenger traffic through the first nine months of 2025.

​The latest figures from the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM) show that from January to September 2025, the airports handled approximately 4.36 million passengers (boardings and disembarkations combined). This represents a significant 13.1% increase compared to the same nine-month period in 2024.

​The Summer Surge (Q3)

​The third quarter (July to September), which encompasses the peak summer travel months, was particularly strong, registering:

​ Total Passengers (Q3): Over 1.67 million passengers moved through the airports.

​ Total Passengers (Q3): Over 1.67 million passengers moved through the airports.

​ Year-on-Year Growth (Q3): This movement marks a positive variation of 15.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
​High Occupancy: The average aircraft occupancy rate for the first nine months of the year was high, sitting at approximately 85.9% (Madeira Airport specifically reached 86.3%).

​Domestic vs. International Traffic

​Out of the total 4.36 million passengers handled between January and September:

​ International Traffic accounted for the majority of the movement.

​ International Traffic accounted for the majority of the movement.
​Domestic Traffic (exclusively between airports in Portugal, including mainland and inter-island flights) constituted 44.1% of the total passenger movement.

​The robust numbers underscore the region’s increasing appeal and excellent connectivity, firmly establishing Madeira Airport as one of Portugal’s busiest and fastest-growing hubs.

Madeira’s Top International Markets Fuel Record Growth (Jan-Sept 2025)

The outstanding passenger figures for the first nine months of 2025 (January to September) at Madeira’s airports were heavily driven by key international source markets. The high proportion of international traffic—which constitutes over 55% of the total 4.36 million passengers—is primarily led by three European nations.

​The data from the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM) consistently shows the dominance of the following markets in international passenger movement (embarkations and disembarkations)

The top international markets feeding the archipelago during this time were:

​United Kingdom 🇬🇧 (27.3%) ​Germany 🇩🇪 (21.2%) ​Poland 🇵🇱 (10.0%)

​This robust performance highlights Madeira’s continued success in the post-pandemic travel landscape, solidifying its position as Portugal’s fourth-busiest airport overall.

​ Reliable Core Markets: The UK and Germany have traditionally formed the backbone of Madeira’s tourism sector, and their combined contribution ensures a solid base of leisure and expatriate travel.

​ Reliable Core Markets: The UK and Germany have traditionally formed the backbone of Madeira's tourism sector, and their combined contribution ensures a solid base of leisure and expatriate travel.

​ Growing Central European Interest: The rise of countries like Poland into the top three highlights the success of expanding route networks and the growing interest in Madeira from Central and Eastern Europe. Other important European markets, such as France, also contribute significantly to the international passenger numbers.
​Transatlantic Expansion: While Europe dominates, the commencement of new seasonal services from North America, such as the upcoming United Airlines route to Newark (New York), is expected to further diversify the international passenger mix in the future.

