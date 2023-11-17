Christmas Concert, Book Now

Save 10% with the code MIN10 when booking. Seats are limited and selling fast. All details on the link below.
Dinner Christmas Concert – Inspired from legendary performers like Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole & Michael Bublé!
This concert is a celebration of one of the most wonderful times of the year, and an opportunity for our full group to come together to do what we love the most – share our love for music with you. 🎶
Thank you for supporting us, and we hope to see you SOON! 🎤
Joves Band:
– Joves: Pianist, Singer & Host 🎹🎤
– Rodolfo Cró: Guitar 🎸
– Miguel Marques: Double-Bass 🎻
– Pedro Temtem: Drums 🥁
Special Guests:
– Slobodan Sarcevic: Accordion
– Francisco Aguilar: Saxophone 🎷
– Paulo Barros: Trumpet 🎺
– Surprise Guest!
📍 Location: Forte de São Tiago – https://maps.app.goo.gl/PpqtgiSGPpnTrBLH8
https://www.madeiraconcerts.com/products/joves-christmas-time