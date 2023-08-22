22 years ago, the Labor Inspectorate detected more than 500 illegal workers in Madeira

A look back in time.

Between January and August 2001, the Regional Labor Inspectorate detected hundreds of illegal immigrants working on construction sites in Madeira. This was one of the news that made the cover of the printed edition of the Diário on August 2nd of that year, where it could be read that more than five hundred workers had been detected without a work contract or residence permit.

All these immigrants, mostly from “Eastern countries”, in addition to not having any written contract, also “were in a totally illegal situation and did not have insurance or Social Security”, he points out.

The Regional Labor Inspection brigade also detected eleven cases of child labor in the Region that year, cases detected in various areas of Madeira.

This edition also reported that the Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Porto Santo, in collaboration with the City Council and the company Porto Santo (Green) , was going to distribute around 30 thousand special ashtrays, in cardboard, so as not to pollute the beaches of the ‘golden island’ . An idea that came up as part of the campaign ‘Praia Limpa, Praia Segura’.

From Diário Notícias

