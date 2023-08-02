The European city break that offers year-round sunshine

About a four-hour flight away, Funchal sits on Madeira’s sunny south coast overlooking the Atlantic. The city’s houses dot the slopes of a 3,900ft mountain range like a huge amphitheatre. Historic buildings, museums and classy boutiques line streets leading to the attractive, palm-fringed promenade. Throw in a buzzing restaurant scene, a labyrinthine old town, bags of sunshine and temperatures that rarely dip below 18C and it’s clear why more than a million tourists visit annually. It’s also a year-round kaleidoscope thanks to the abundance of flora and fauna on the island — but especially so during May’s glorious flower festival.

What to do

● Funchal Bay’s deep waters are rich in sea life. Book a catamaran trip and

Continue Reading at The Times

  1. Been going for over 20 years sometimes 6 times a year seen lots of changes some good some bad just hope things aren’t getting out of hand with too much building to accommodate the influx of tourists 🤔

    1. I am bit puzzled on this theory of the overcrowded destination.

      For dozens of years Madeira had some very busy months with occupancy rates close to 100% in August, part of July, part of December, etc. And never on those years I saw people complainig it was to busy, in fact some people still thought it was to quiet for them. The difference now is that you have occupancy rates near 100% throughtout July, part of June, part of May, part of Semptember. But in a given week, or given two weeks, the number of people is the same as ever.

      1. Antonio, there seems to be another change, I fly out of the Uk and like to have two weeks in September/October when flight prices have dipped. This year this doesn’t seem to be happening. I use three airports and happy to fly with any of the carriers but unless, and I don’t expect it, flight prices drop in the next 6/10 weeks, I’m going to have to wait until December and Christmas.

