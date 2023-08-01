Autograph session has a full house again

The Madeira Wine Rally (RVM) edition party had one of its great moments today, with the always very popular autograph session, which, once again, took place next to the Casino da Madeira.

Until 23:00, there are thousands of supporters and enthusiasts who flock to a unique occasion to socialize with the 85 teams registered in the RVM and also with the possibility of observing more closely some of the vehicles and stars of international, national and regional motorsport, which starting this Thursday, they will be on the road, exciting the crowds.

From Diário Notícias

