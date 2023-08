The ramp located at the entrance to the Funchal Marina will be demolished next Tuesday, the 8th, announced the administration of the Marina Funchal Association.

The demolition takes place in the context of the ongoing Requalification Project work and will change “both pedestrian access and for the loading and unloading of vehicles”.

“We remind you that they can only carry out loading and unloading by prior appointment with the person on duty and this operation should not exceed 30 minutes”.

From Jornal Madeira

