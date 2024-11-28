Madeira invests 4.1 million euros in Christmas and New Year

The Autonomous Region of Madeira has set aside a portion of 4.1 million euros for the 2024 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The price includes Christmas lights, fireworks and entertainment.

The regional secretary of Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, highlighted the increase of around 5% in the budget allocated to this Wednesday in relation to 2023 (3.9ME).

The governor, who was speaking at the presentation of Madeira’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve Program, revealed that 2,700 people will be involved in the entire program for this Christmas season.

