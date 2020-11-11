In the last update, made recently, the forecast of the National Hurricane Center of Miami (NHC) continues to attribute between 5 to 20% of the probability that the Madeira archipelago to be hit with the wind of tropical storm intensity.

According to the Miami National Hurricane Center (NHC), the subtropical storm “Theta” has passed the tropical storm and is moving to the northeast (ENE), with an approximate speed of 17 km / h, about 1,080 km southwest of the archipelago of the Azores, which may influence the weather in the archipelago of Madeira between Friday (13th) and Sunday (15th), informed the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

According to the IPMA, therefore, on Friday, the 13th, a “gradual intensification of the wind is expected, becoming moderate to strong from the southwest to 50 km / h, with gusts up to 85 km / h in mountainous areas”. In the same statement, the IPMA reveals that there is a possibility that precipitation, with the occurrence of showers, may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

For Saturday, a continuation of the intensification of the wind and precipitation is expected, as well as of the sea agitation, with a significant height of the waves between 3 and 4 meters with directions from the west quadrant, and may temporarily increase to 4 to 5 meters.

The situation is changing almost hourly and will keep you updated with more information when available.

From Jornal Madeira