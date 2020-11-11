Today there are 15 new positive cases to report, according to the IASAÚDE epidemiological bulletin.

These are 5 imported cases (3 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Germany and 1 from Switzerland) and 10 cases of local transmission, all associated with recently identified positive cases, which were already being followed up by the health authorities.

Among the cases of local transmission, it is worth noting the existence of a second positive case in an educational establishment in the municipality of Santa Cruz, (Caniço) with the health authority determining the temporary closure of this establishment for epidemiological investigation. It is the Principezinho day care center, as JM announced.

On the other hand, today there are 7 more recovered cases to report. The region now accounts for 355 recovered cases of covid-19, with the record of 2 deaths associated with covid-19 in RAM.

There are 212 active cases, of which 142 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 70 are cases of local transmission. Regarding the residence of active cases, 122 are non-residents and 90 are residents of the RAM.

