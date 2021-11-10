PRIVATE INVESTMENT REQUALIFIES THE FORMER SOLAR DOS REIS MAGOS

The Mayor of Santa Cruz was present this morning at the presentation of the renovation of the former Reis Magos solarium. A private investment that foresees the total preservation of the structure that is degraded and that, according to Filipe Sousa, represents an enrichment of the built heritage of the Municipality.

At the same time, a restaurant and tourist accommodation area will be created in the area.

The mayor praised the entrepreneur’s vision and announced that the municipality will also continue to invest in the area. After the first requalification phase of the Reis Magos promenade, an extension of the promenade will be created next to the Hotel Orquídea and the construction of a new road access to the Estrada Avelino Pinto.

Filipe Sousa highlighted the valorization of that entire seafront.

From Jornal Madeira

