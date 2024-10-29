Pedro Ramos’ intervention at the Commission of Inquiry “was a complete joke”

The Reagir Incluir Reciclar (RIR) Party came out, through a statement, to state that it followed the hearing of the regional secretary for Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, following the Commission of Inquiry into the Fires of August 2024 and stated that the government official’s intervention was “a real joke”.

The party’s regional coordinator also stated that the government took refuge in the alleged contradictions in the information given by the media, “when we know that access to many areas ravaged by fire was prohibited to some journalists who work for national media outlets”.

Finally, Liana Reis leaves a warning: “Madeirans, wake up! We are being (mis)governed, deceived and robbed by a highly incompetent government, which makes fun of the entire Region.”

Like this: Like Loading...