3,573 EUROS IS THE MONTHLY SALARY NEEDED TO BUY A HOUSE IN MADEIRA, REVEALS A STUDY

3,165 euros is the average gross monthly salary to buy a 100m² house in Portugal.

“Buying a house is an aspiration for many families in Portugal. But at what price is this dream available? . The value shown means the monthly minimum wage that a bank will demand when approving the credit”, indicates an introductory note to a study by the HelloSafe Portugal team.

The results are as follows:

Unsurprisingly, in May 2023, it is in the Lisbon district that you must earn more to be able to buy a property of 100 square meters: a gross monthly income of €6,123

Three other regions also require a gross monthly salary of more than €3,000 to buy a property measuring 100 square meters: Madeira, Faro and Porto. The study says that 3,573 euros is the monthly salary needed to buy a house in Madeira.

On the other hand, Guarda (€771), Portalegre (€816) and Castelo Branco (€879) are the regions of Portugal where buying a property measuring 100 square meters requires the lowest gross monthly income.

The national average gross minimum wage for a home loan for a property of 100 square meters in Portugal is currently €3,147.

From Jornal Madeira

