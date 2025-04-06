Brussels Airlines will once again connect Madeira to Brussels once a week

Madeira and Brussels are once again connected thanks to a weekly flight operated by Brussels Airlines. The return of this route took place yesterday, on an Airbus A320neo with capacity for 180 passengers.

To mark the moment, the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony was held and passengers were welcomed in a festive atmosphere, with chocolates made with local fruits being presented.

Karen Strougo, Commercial Director of ANA | VINCI Airports, welcomed Brussels Airlines, which “marks the return of this important airline that further strengthens the connectivity of the Region”.

For his part, Jan Derycke, Director of Network and Planning at Brussels Airlines, highlights that “with a significant increase in capacity planned for summer 2025, Brussels Airlines is focusing strongly on Portugal and Spain, both through network expansion and an increase in frequencies on existing routes.”

From Diário Notícias

