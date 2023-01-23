UNEMPLOYMENT IN MADEIRA WITH LESS THAN TEN THOUSAND REGISTERED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 14 YEARS

The number of unemployed people registered with the Madeira Employment Institute has continuously declined since March 2021, having reached a value of less than 10,000 in December, a number that is only paralleled by retreating until January 2009.

In a press release, the Regional Secretariat for Social Inclusion and Citizenship reports that “at the end of December 2022, 9,995 unemployed people were enrolled in the IEM, which corresponds to a variation of -0.3% compared to the previous month.

RAM is the only region that shows a decrease compared to the previous month (-0.3%). The Algarve stands out as the region with the sharpest increase (22.0%), with the national average increasing by 3.5%.

Compared to December 2021, there are 4,487 fewer unemployed in RAM.

In year-on-year terms, all regions recorded declines. RAM stands out, once again, as having the steepest decline (-31.0%) among all regions, followed by the regions of Lisbon and V. Tejo (-14.8%) and the North (- 11.0%), with the national average falling by 11.8%.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...