Lobo Marinho cancels trips this Monday

Porto Santo Line has just announced that, due to the bad weather conditions forecast for Porto Santo, the Lobo Marinho trips scheduled for this Monday, April 7th have been cancelled.

The ship that makes inter-island connections was scheduled to travel to Porto Santo at 8 am and return to Funchal at 6 pm. Both have been cancelled.

Passengers should contact, for more information, the numbers (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm, weekends 9am-1pm/2.30pm-6pm (closed on public holidays).

