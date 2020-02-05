The fire that consumed the parish of Ponta do Pargo in Calheta three days ago is now reported as extinguished.

The guarantee was given by Carlos Teles, president of the Municipality of Calheta, also responsible for Civil Protection, and according to the Commander of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters.

The Mayor of Calheta, Carlos Teles, said a few moments ago that the estimated burnt area is around 700 hectares.

The information was obtained through a satellite search by the Conservation and Nature Institute.

Taken from DN