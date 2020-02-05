The 28-year-old who, according to his family, disappeared last Monday morning in Câmara de Lobos, has already informed family members that he is well.

According to the sister, the man published on the Facebook page that he is doing well, but still does not answer his cell phone and without saying where he is.

Remember that, as the family reported, Patrício Melim left home to go to work on Monday morning and was never seen again.

The family had already reported the disappearance to the Public Security Police.

