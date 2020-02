The fire does not want to give truce to the firefighters who are since Sunday, fighting several fires around the island. This time, the focus is on a bush area in Jardim da Serra, in Câmara de Lobos.

The alert was given at 6:00 pm, having mobilized five fighters and two vehicles from the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos to the site.

According to a source in the Fire Department, the flames do not threaten homes.