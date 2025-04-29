‘Lobo Marinho’ brings forward trips from Wednesday due to forecast of bad weather

Porto Santo Line informs that, due to bad weather conditions that jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship, the trips of tomorrow, April 30th , will be brought forward. The trip Funchal-Porto Santo at 6 pm and Porto Santo – Funchal at 9:30 pm . The tickets were automatically rescheduled for this new time.

For more information, passengers can contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Sunday, from 9 am to 7 pm (closed on public holidays).

