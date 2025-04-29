Large rockfall kills tourist in Ponta do Sol

Photo from https://www.noticias-madeira.com

A Portuguese tourist, aged between 40 and 50, died this morning after a large rock fell and hit his car in Ponta do Sol, in Sítio do Passo, in Madalena do Mar.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, Cláudia Dias Ferreira, municipal coordinator of Civil Protection at Ponta do Sol City Council, explained that the incident occurred at 11 am this Tuesday and that the man was on holiday in Madeira with his partner. “Unfortunately, in Madalena do Mar, near the Passo neighbourhood, a car was parked next to the fish market, at the entrance to the tunnel that connects Madalena do Mar to Poço da Areia, and a rock fell and hit the car, injuring one person.”

She explains that this escarpment was scheduled to be cleaned in April, but due to bad weather conditions this was postponed. “We have periodically carried out interventions with the Regional Roads Directorate and the intervention scheduled for that location was scheduled for April, but had to be rescheduled due to the period of storms that hit Madeira”, she explains.

She also states that the intervention is scheduled for next week, which will “remove the blocks that are about to fall, before the Anjos waterfall to the place where the stone fell, which is at the mouth of the Madalena do Mar tunnel”.

