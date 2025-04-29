Yellow warning for heavy rain extended to Porto Santo and the north coast and mountainous regions of Madeira

A drop in temperature over the next few days, and they predict snow on the peaks today, which I can confirm is already falling.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has extended the yellow warning to Porto Santo and the north coast and mountainous regions of Madeira due to the forecast of heavy rain.

On the north coast and mountainous regions, the warning will be in force between 3 pm tomorrow and 12 pm on Thursday, similar to the south coast, as announced yesterday by IPMA. In Porto Santo, the warning will be in force between 9 pm tomorrow and 12 pm on Thursday.

Showers are expected, sometimes heavy, and occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms.

