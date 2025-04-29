The Flower Parade – A Family Affair

Words and photos by Angela Cleary.

A Beautiful look behind the scenes for this year’s Flower Parade.

What do we understand by the word ‘Family’? I would like to share this definition with you:

‘A group of people who are considered to be united in a common occupation or enterprise’ https://www.dictionary.com/browse/family

The word ‘Community’ doesn’t do justice to the love, warmth and sheer joy I was privileged to witness, as one closely-knit group of dedicated residents of all ages, work together every year to make Madeira’s famous Flower Parade such a spectacular success.

Under the artistic directorship of Ricardo Mendes, the talented and charismatic CEO of Madeira-based events company Weee.Lda., his group called ‘Sorrisos de Fantasia’ (Fantasy Smiles), perfect a complicated dance routine which they present, with other groups, to thousands of cheering onlookers during the remarkable Madeiran Flower Parade each May.

These are not professional dancers. They are children, teenagers and adults from the local area. Mums and dads bring the younger children to the Sunday morning rehearsals which take place at the large concrete outdoor municipal area of Sao Martinho parish council, located just outside central Funchal, which also includes a sectioned off play zone with swings at one end to amuse the very young children.

Parents sit on the low wall chatting happily, pet dogs on leads yap at each other, toddlers run around and play on the swings, two boys kick a football. It is a group which has grown closer together because of this shared commitment.

Parents watch with pride as Ricardo and Sonia, both trained dancers, take the children’s group, with an age range of between 6-11 years, through this year’s dance routine. It is amazing to witness the dedication and focus of these young children as they work hard, under the Madeiran sun, to master the steps of two routines and keep together as a group.

Ricardo explains that some children started with him when they were only six years of age and have remained in his Parade group over the years. Now they are teenagers and help him teach the younger children.

During a well-earned refreshment break, I speak with one mother, Nancy, who has brought her seven-year-old daughter, Mia, to the rehearsal. I ask Nancy, who is originally from South Africa, how she became involved in the Flower Parade. Before her mother can reply Mia laughs and says:

“Mummy asked me, and I said yes! I love singing and dancing and I love flowers!” she giggles happily before racing off to join her friends.

Nancy laughs: “Mia is so active. She loves dancing and dressing up. This is a natural activity for her!”

During the final ‘run through’ of the routine, parents clap in time with the music and despite the heat and the long rehearsal, the energy level rises, climaxing in a crescendo of cheering and clapping at the finale.

There is no respite for Ricardo and Sonia as the second group, comprising teenagers and adults, immediately begin their rehearsal. Although dancing to the same music, their choreography is more complicated, but by the end of the practice, the group is moving in unison to the loud rhythmic beat of the joyful music.

Watching the rehearsals are two indispensable members of the support team, Humberto and Arminda. Both are involved in making the elaborate costumes for the older performers and Arminda’s friend tackles the children’s costumes.

Humberto is Madeiran-born but divides his life between Belgium and Madeira. He helps to make the skirts but is also Ricardo’s right hand, as he modestly says, “I do a little bit of everything!”

It is clear to see that Ricardo has great charisma and people are happy to work with him for many years. They could definitely be called his extended family!

Arminda, who will be 80 years old later this year, has been making costumes for the Flower Parade for about 45 years and has been with Ricardo for the past 11 years.

This year 150 costumes need to be made so Arminda informs me that she has a strict routine. She takes the measurements of each performer then all the skirts are made followed by all the tops! Each made-to-measure costume is labelled with the name of the performer to avoid confusion as there is time for only one fitting!

“Every year I say this will be the last time and then Ricardo says, ‘You must be joking!’ and so I continue!”

Arminda brings with her some beautiful bags which she displays on a wall for parents to purchase after the rehearsals. She explains that her friend, who is not well-off, makes them from donated off-cuts of material and sells them to make extra money. Soon she is surrounded by a group of parents who are only too pleased to support her enterprise.

After rehearsals finish, we jump in the car and Roberto takes me to the headquarters of his amazing operation. He laughs as he shows me where all the magic happens…in his parents’ garage!

“This used to be a very large space which housed two cars and where we would hold family parties!”

Thanks to his father, Joao Mendes, who redesigned the space, now the garage is the nerve-centre of Ricardo’s thriving event business. The garage houses a changing room, storage, shelving and a work area. Currently the garage is a hive of activity in preparation for the Flower Parade. Vibrantly coloured dresses hang from racks suspended from the ceiling. Shelves on every wall store boxes of colourful accessories, elaborate headdresses, and bolts of fabrics in bright silks, lace, sequins, satins and lush velvets.

Ricardo’s father also helps with structural projects such as building the float and making the moulds on which the headdresses are created.

“My mother, Maria, is amazing!” says Ricardo. “She’s been helping me for the past 12 years by ironing all the costumes! Some of them may have 80 metres of fabric arranged in layers and can take almost 30 minutes to iron. We had one costume which had 120 metres of material! This year there are 150 costumes to iron!”

Ricardo’s sister, Ana, also gets involved by organising the costumes and helping to make the many headdresses and accessories.

To one side of the garage can be heard the whir of electric sewing machines. I peak behind a rack of colourful dresses suspended from the ceiling. I discover 74-year-old Fatima sewing brightly coloured layers of fabric.

Ricardo smiles “Fatima used to make costumes for a contemporary dance troupe, and she has been helping me for the past 10 or 11 years”.

Just then, a car draws up and Sonia jumps out ready for a costume fitting. Sonia is a very experienced performer and has spent the past 30 years dancing with various groups. She is a great support to Ricardo and assists him choregraphing the routines, taking dance rehearsals and even helps to make the numerous headdresses; a job which Ricardo reveals can be repetitive and tedious as there are so many of them.

Sonia steps into the layered petticoat which provide volume for the skirt.

Humberto tells me that the most challenging part of making the skirts is ensuring that the petticoats, which are made of a stiff fabric to provide volume to the skirts, is the same dimension all the way round and to ensure that they are comfortable to wear.

Ricardo explains that his inspiration this year is the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, so the costumes and accessories, all designed by Ricardo, reflect the vibrant colours of Mexican /Spanish culture.

Ricardo selects, from the hanging rack of costumes, Sonia’s made-to-measure dress which bears her name pinned to the front. She carefully slips on the beautiful costume, displaying the vibrant fabrics designed by Ricardo and inspired by the colour palette of Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. The dress fits like a glove and when Ricardo attaches the hat and dangling earrings, the picture is complete.

The day has been an amazing experience. Yes, the focus was on the Flower Parade but for me, the lasting impression which I will take away, is how so many people of all ages come together every year and support each other. In fact, in my opinion, it epitomises the definition of ‘Family’ which is where we started!

