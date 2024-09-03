Britannia returns to the Port of Funchal

The Britannia returned this morning to the Port of Funchal bringing on board nearly 5,000 people, including 3,632 passengers and 1,308 crew members.

The ship will remain in Madeira for 10 hours and is scheduled to depart later in the afternoon, at 5 pm, bound for the island of La Palma, in the Canaries.

Funchal is the second port of call on this 14-night cruise, which began in Southampton on 30 August. Next up are stops in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz, Lisbon and Southampton, where the voyage ends on 13 September.

The ship returns to Madeira in April next year, on another itinerary around the Atlantic islands.

