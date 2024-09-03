Tourist falls in Levada do Caldeirão Verde

Tourist falls in Levada do Caldeirão VerdeTobi Hughes·3rd September 2024Madeira News A tourist recently fell from around 5 meters while walking along Levada do Caldeirão Verde. Three vehicles and nine members of the Santana Volunteer Firefighters were mobilized to the site. The severity of the injuries is not yet known. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related