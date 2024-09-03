Tourist falls in Levada do Caldeirão Verde

A tourist recently fell from around 5 meters while walking along Levada do Caldeirão Verde. 

Three vehicles and nine members of the Santana Volunteer Firefighters were mobilized to the site. 

The severity of the injuries is not yet known. 

