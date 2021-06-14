In São Martinho there is an immense blue sea waiting for you!

Over the last few years, the Municipality of Funchal has been carrying out a series of interventions aimed at improving the bathing complexes and beaches, namely in our parish. As a result, as of last Saturday, the tunnel connecting Doca do Cavacas to Praia Formosa will be open again. It is also important to point out that the walkway is relocated, giving better access to users of the space.

This year, in São Martinho, there are 4 blue flag beaches, an award given by the Blue Flag Association of Europe: Complexos Balneares do Lido and Ponta Gorda, Praia Formosa and Clube Naval do Funchal. A symbol of quality attributed to these bathing spaces managed by the Municipality of Funchal and the Clube Naval do Funchal. What are you waiting for?…