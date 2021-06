In the last 24 hours, Madeira registered eight new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

These are three imported cases (1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region, 1 from the Center Region and 1 from the South Region) and five cases of local transmission, mostly associated with contacts of positive cases.

There is also a record of seven more recovered cases, and currently in the Region there are 71 active cases, of which 19 are imported and 52 are of local transmission.