TAP airline flight TP 1697, coming from Lisbon and scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 1 am this Sunday, ended up diverting to the airport of origin after two attempts to approach the runway at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

Around that time, in Santa, it was ‘drizzling’, which may have caused poor visibility.

As a result of the plane not being able to land, the first flight today to Lisbon, at 4:20 am, TP 1696, ended up being cancelled.

From Diário Notícias

