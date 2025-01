The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, accompanied by two vehicles, are currently on Reis Magos beach carrying out rescue training. Three divers are also taking part in the exercise.

Passers-by sent JM images of the moment, alarmed by the possibility that it was a search for a victim, but the corporation assures that it is just a preparation procedure for possible needs.

From Jornal Madeira

