Man who suffered a medical emergency on a plane has been discharged from hospital

Thanks to Mike Baker who sent the photo to me yesterday.

The passenger, aged 60, who suffered an allergic reaction on the Discover Airlines plane this Saturday, which forced the aircraft to divert to Porto Santo, was discharged from hospital last night.

According to what DIÁRIO was able to ascertain, the man was transported, after being rescued by the Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), by the C-295M aircraft, on permanent detachment at the Maneuvering Aerodrome No. 3, in Porto Santo, to the island of Madeira.

At Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo was waiting for an ambulance to arrive and transport the man to the Emergency Department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

After being kept under observation, the man was discharged at 8:30 pm.

The tourist is said to have suffered an allergic reaction to food on the plane, and resorted to self-injectable adrenaline – a device that can make a difference in medical emergency situations, when it comes to serious allergic reactions.

The Airbus A320-214 of the airline Discover Airlines, which left Munich, returned, shortly after having diverted to the Golden Isle, to Tenerife, its final destination.

From Diário Notícias

