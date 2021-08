If you want to see some of the rally cars that will take to the tiads this weekend, then head down to CR7 Hotel area this evening.

Checks for the Madeira Wine Rally 2021 will take place this afternoon.

The administrative checks will take place at Praça CR7 between 18:00 and 21:00, while the initial technical checks and sealing of turbos and boxes will take place at the North Point of the Port of Funchal with a start time at 18:15 and end at 21:30.

From Jornal Madeira