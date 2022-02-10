MINI AMUSEMENT PARK IN RIBEIRA BRAVA STARTS THIS FRIDAY

The installation of a mini amusement park in the village of Ribeira Brava is the new attraction of the Municipality for the youngest.

The project starts this Friday, February 11, taking advantage of the resumption of activities, for the dynamization of a space aimed at all those who want to have fun.

Animation and adrenaline are guaranteed through six attractions: Hotel Transylvania, Swimming Pool, Kartings, Trampolines, Air Hokey Tables and Inflatables. At the same time, there will be no shortage of malassadas and churros, delicacies that mark this time of year.

The Municipality will present all first cycle students in the municipality with a voucher for an attraction in the minipark, as a way of providing moments of fun for the youngest, as happened with the Christmas train.

Ricardo Nascimento, Mayor, welcomes this entrepreneur’s bet on Ribeira Brava and highlights the “festive atmosphere aimed at Madeiran families who want to bring a little light and color to the street”.

At the same time, he believes that it is “another attraction to attract visitors to the town center and an opportunity to enjoy what Ribeira Brava offers in terms of trade, services and infrastructure”.

The minipark will be in operation every day, until the month of March, starting at 3 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

