“There is no evidence of drought” in Madeira

Much has been said about the extreme drought in mainland Portugal. In fact, according to a report released by the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the country witnessed “a very significant worsening of the meteorological drought situation”.

By the end of January, 54% of the Portuguese territory had moderate drought, 34% severe drought, 11% extreme drought and 1% mild drought. Madeira already captured 30% less water compared to what can be considered normal, a situation that does not inspire concerns given the words of the regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change.

Speaking to TSF-Madeira, the official said that “for now there is no evidence of drought and, although the hydrological year is so far about 30% below normal, this does not mean that in the coming months it will not rain enough. to recover and balance”.

In addition, Susana Prada looks at the lagoons of Madeira and stresses that “the way the water reserves at altitude are evolving” the expectation is “to have them full at the beginning of the irrigation period”, that is, “in May ”. Which means that the next three months should be enough to make up for the losses.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...