RAIN AND SEA UNREST PUT MADEIRA UNDER YELLOW WARNING THIS WEEKEND

The Madeira archipelago will be under yellow warning this weekend due to the forecast of showers and strong maritime agitation, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The warning for strong sea turmoil, with forecast waves from the northwest measuring between four and five metres, is in effect between 9:00 am on Saturday, December 3rd, and 3:00 pm on Sunday the 4th, and refers to the north coast of Madeira and Porto Santo.

Also the forecast of precipitation, sometimes heavy and persistent, and possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, in the mountainous regions and south coast of Madeira, led to another warning of the same degree, to be in effect between 00:00 on Sunday, December 4 , and Monday, December 5, at the same time.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...