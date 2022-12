Thanks to Glenys Flint for these photos. Many of you might know Glenys for her amazing paintings with one attached below.

“Some amazing photos showing the force of nature and why the harbour at Lugar de Baixo was not viable. One moment the ocean is totally calm and the next the ocean thunders against the broken defences. These were taken whilst gathering reference photos for my next large scale seascape oil painting.

Local artist Glenys Flint www.glenysflint.com

Like this: Like Loading...