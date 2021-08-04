In the first half hour of ‘Open Day’ this Wednesday, 100 teenagers were vaccinated at the vaccination center of Madeira Tecnopolo.

The information was provided by Ana Gouveia, coordinator of the vaccination centers.

The fact that there are no large crowds at the entrance, compared to other days, is due to the fact that this day was dedicated to ‘Open Day’. There are appointments outside this circuit, but few.

The forecast is that there are many teenagers to be vaccinated throughout the day.

After the good adhesion of the first ‘Open Day’, last Saturday, the Regional Health Department decided to repeat the sessions today and next Friday. It is not necessary to book in advance.

