A study carried out by ‘Momondo’, a free global search website that makes it possible to compare the prices of flights, hotels and rental cars, highlights Madeira, which is among the best islands for active holidays, budget travel and travel in low season.

The travel search engine momondo.pt today revealed its ranking of the best islands for holidays in Europe, with Crete topping the list. However, the Portuguese islands are not far behind, with high scores in several categories.

To create the ranking, momondo collected data from 70 European islands based on seven categories: climate, flight accessibility, prices (hotel, car rental, restaurants, local food and transport), things to do, child-friendly, safety related to COVID-19 and sustainability. These categories were then evaluated on 19 sub-factors to determine which islands offered tourists the best experience and best suited to travelers’ needs, including the best family vacations, cheapest destinations, low-season favorites, and vacations in seclusion.

As far as the best islands for low-season holidays are concerned, Madeira is highlighted for having “a pleasantly mild climate all year round and an average level of rainfall that makes it a perfect place to travel at any time”. The same happens with the category ‘The best islands for budget holidays’, with the Region being singled out for offering travelers “the opportunity to enjoy their holidays to the full with less expense”.

The Pearl of the Atlantic is also nominated in the top 19 of this study as one of the best islands for active holidays. “With a large number of varied trails, it is a great choice for the most intrepid outdoors lovers, which puts it in 8th place”, reads momondo.

From Jornal Madeira