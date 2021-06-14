Are easyJet fooling us all.?

With no sign of tough rules on international travel easing before the summer peak, Britain’s biggest budget airline is cancelling hundreds of flights in July.

But easyJet is failing to tell disappointed passengers of their full range of options – which include a replacement flight on a different airline.

Yet the message does not mention what for many people will be the optimum entitlement: a replacement flight on a different airline at easyJet’s expense.

The only hint in the email to passengers that they may have more rights is the line: “For more information on your entitlements please visit our Delays & Cancellations page.”

