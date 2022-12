Christmas Concert – Monday Forte São Tiago 17.30

Joves Christmas Time – 19th December 2022 – 5:30 PM / 17:30 – Forte São Tiago!

This Christmas Concert is inspired in some great performers such as: Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole & Michael Buble!

Joves Band:

Joves: Pianist Singer & Host

Paulo Barros: Trumpet

Rodolfo Cró: Guitar

Miguel Marques: Double-Bass

Pedro Temtem: Drums

Special Guests:

Sofia Petito: Singer

Slobodan Sarcevic: Accordion

Francisco Aguilar: Saxophone

Thanks for supporting us and we hope to see you SOON!

