KV DO FANAL IN 2024 WILL HOST THE GRAND FINALE OF THE VK OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The International Skyrunning Federation (ISF) recently announced the VK Open Championships calendar for 2024, which includes the Madeiran KV do Fanal event.

The main objective of this championship is to promote Vertical Kilometer® events, that is, the Skyrunning discipline, which consists of climbing 1000 meters with a significant slope and not exceeding 5 km in linear length. .

On October 13, 2024, the Kilometer Vertical of Fanal (KV do Fanal), organized by the Clube de Montanha do Funchal in close collaboration with Porto Moniz City Council – main sponsor of the event – ​​will host the Grand Finale of this championship, which It will cover eight countries divided between two continents and will consist of nine events.

Marino Giacometti, president of the ISF, said that the organization he presides over is “very pleased to return to the beautiful Island of Madeira not only with a new Vertical Kilometer race, but also to celebrate the Grand Final of the VK Open Championships there. After eight races on two continents, we are looking forward to the race and the crowning of new world champions.”

“The choice of KV do Fanal to host the Grand Final of the 2024 VK Open Championships is a recognition of the beauty and challenge provided by the mountains of this region. With its steep course and stunning landscapes, KV do Fanal is the perfect setting to finish with golden key to this spectacular championship. KV do Fanal has enormous support from Porto Moniz City Council and also with the partnership of several public entities such as the Camping and Mountaineering Federation of Portugal, the Regional Sports Directorate, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, the Public Security Police, the Madeira Sports for All Association and the University of Madeira”.

