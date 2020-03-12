This is very sad for the Island and all those who have booked for this event, the biggest Festival event in Madeira.

Regarding the eventual cancellation of the Flower Festival, Calado said that this issue is on the table. Being an event for May, the vice president said that for now the Government has requested the cancellation of major events until April.

From then on, everything will depend on the evolution of the pandemic. Pedro Calado says that the Government will take the measures it deems necessary, however drastic they may seem, and appeals to everyone’s sense of responsibility and understanding.