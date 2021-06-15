The Regional Director for Sports, David Gomes, lamented “the central government’s plan in achieving better conditions for air and sea connections between the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo and the continental shelf, conditioning tourist traffic, also in sport, in the context of the participation in regional sporting events, in a historical disregard for the principle of territorial continuity, namely by the company under the TAP flag, which has increased responsibilities in this matter”.

Statements made today, during the press conference promoted by the Athletics Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (AARAM), to present another edition of Master Atlhetics.

On the occasion, David Gomes guaranteed that the “Autonomous Region of Madeira, within the scope of its statutory powers, guarantees infrastructure and sanitary conditions so that Madeira can once again be the stage for the holding of international sporting events”.

From Diário Notícias