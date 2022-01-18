Early morning rain reached yellow and orange warning levels in Madeira

Early morning rain (until 7:00 am) reached yellow warning levels (6 stations/1h and 4/6h) and orange (3/1h and 3/6h) in 9 of the 21 meteorological stations of the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere). IPMA) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The most significant values ​​were 53.2 mm/6h in Chão do Areeiro, 20.6 mm/1h in Monte, 20.4 mm/1h in Funchal/Observatory and 20.5 mm/1h in Prazeres.

The IPMA extended, until 9 pm, the yellow warnings for precipitation, which during the dawn, until 6 am, were raised to orange.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...