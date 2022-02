A 57-year-old man was found this morning near the Mercado dos Lavradores, in Funchal, as the DIÁRIO had previously reported.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the individual, a homeless person, was the victim of aggression with a knife, as he had cuts in the chest area.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene but they could not do anything to save his life.

The PSP took over the incident.

From Diário Notícias

