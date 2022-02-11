11 flights cancelled

So far, eleven flights have been canceled at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, according to information made available on the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website.

Apparently, the bad weather that is forecast for the entire Madeira archipelago should be the reason for the cancellation of eleven flights at Madeira Airport, six departures and five arrivals.

A depression, with prospects of heavy precipitation and thunderstorms, will hit Madeira this Wednesday, staying for at least 3 days. ( I personally don’t think it will be bad for 3 days)

The forecast is from Victor Prior, delegate in Madeira of the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera (IPMA), who tells JM that the depression should bring rain and thunderstorms, which will be temporarily located.

From Jornal Madeira

I think some of these flights may have been can called to lack of passengers, as Bristol is again cancelled and this is not the first time.

