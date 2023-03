Concerts Madeira

Upcoming concerts in Madeira. All concerts can be booked at the new website https://www.madeiraconcerts.com/ Save 10% with the code MIN10 UPCOMING CONCERTS 26th March – Monday / Segunda-feira Violin Concert (5:30 PM – 6:30 PM) Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams Book Now! 27th March – Tuesday / Terça-feira Concierto de Aranjuez & Spanish Guitar (7PM – 8PM) Info: Concierto de Aranjuez & Paco de Lucia by Francisco Lopes (Guitar) & Aniko Harangi (Piano) Book Now! 22nd March – Wednesday / Quarta-feira Jazz Night (5:30 PM – 6:30 PM) Info: Jazz Collection inspired in artists such as Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli, Nat King Cole, Dave Brubeck, Ella Fitzgerald among others! Book Now! Liszt Recital (7.15 PM) Info: This Piano Recital will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest composers & pianists Franz Liszt Book Now! 28th March – Thursday / Quinta-feira Elis Regina Tribute (7PM – 8PM) – Jazz Concert Info: Carlota Andrade 4TET will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest singers Elis Regina!! Book Now! 29th March – Friday / Sexta-feira Morning Garden Classics (11 AM) Info: Virtuous Trio – Classical Concert at the English Church Gardens – Vivaldi, Mozart, Verdi, Pachelbel, Tchaikovsky among other surprises! Book Now! Fado to Bossa (7 PM – 8 PM) Info: Portuguese Genres – Fado & Bossa by Francisco Lopes (Guitar) & Diana Duarte (Voice) Book Now! All Upcoming Concerts