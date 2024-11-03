Rain and strong winds this Sunday in Madeira

Weather warning updated to Orange.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), Madeira will have very cloudy skies today, with clearings from the afternoon onwards.

Periods of rain, sometimes heavy, are expected during the morning, changing to showers from the afternoon onwards. In this regard, it should be noted that the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira are under an orange warning. The warning is in force between 6:00 am and 12:00 pm today.

The IPMA clarifies that the rainfall forecast for the Madeira archipelago is due to a moderate to strong frontal wave and is not directly related to storm Patty.

