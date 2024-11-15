15 Weather warning records (8 yellow, 6 orange and 1 red) at ten IPMA stations

As predicted, the most significant rainfall had been recorded on the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island.

As predicted by IPMA, the most significant rainfall recorded during the night and early morning fell on the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island (under orange warning between 6 am and 12 pm).

By 8 am, 15 meteorological warnings had been recorded at 10 of the 20 IPMA meteorological stations in the Madeira Archipelago (18 on Madeira Island, Porto Santo and Selvagens) due to the extreme rainfall levels recorded.

Until then, the most significant was that of Chão do Areeiro, which in the space of 6 hours had exceeded 60 liters per square meter (mm), a value equivalent to a red warning.

Rainfall reached orange warning levels in Prazeres (23.6 mm/1h and 46.5 mm/6h), Monte (21.6 mm/1h and 47.7 mm/6h), Pico do Areeiro (48.4 mm/6h), and Pico Alto (44.5 mm/6h).

Yellow warning value there was rain in Santa Cruz/Airport (12.4 mm/1h), Funchal/Observatory (11.9 mm/1h), Quinta Grande (10.7 mm/1h); Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (15.9 mm/1h), Ponta do Pargo (12.8 mm/1h); Pico do Areeiro (15.2 mm/1h); Chão do Areeiro (20.4 mm/1h), and Pico Alto (16.4 mm/1h).

On the North coast and in Porto Santo, the rainfall recorded up until 8 am had been insignificant. No precipitation was recorded, only at the stations of São Vicente and Selvagem Grande.

