Four planes diverted due to bad weather

Four planes, one from TAP, one from easyJet and two from Ryanair, all bound for Madeira International Airport were diverted early this morning (until 9 am) due to poor weather conditions in the eastern part of Madeira.

All domestic flights, three departing from Porto, one from Lisbon. Only the TAP flight (from Porto) was diverted to Porto Santo. The rest returned to their place of origin.

Meanwhile, other aircraft, most of them international flights, are waiting in the air, between Madeira and Porto Santo, waiting for the weather conditions to improve so they can land in Santa Cruz.

From Diário Notícias

