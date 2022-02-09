Forest Police drone located arsonist in Câmara de Lobos

The presumed author of the fire that broke out this morning in the parish of Jardim da Serra, in Câmara de Lobos, was arrested by the Forestry Police, following a surveillance action with a drone.

According to a note issued by the Regional Secretariat for the Environment and Natural Resources, the man was seen setting fire to an area composed essentially of eucalyptus trees.

The Forest Police monitored through the drone all the action of the individual who ended up being arrested when he started to flee the place.

The Judiciary Police was also at the scene.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...